NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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29.03.2026 20:47:00

Did Nvidia Make a $40 Billion Mistake in Fiscal 2026?

With a market capitalization around $4.1 trillion (as of March 27), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is by far the world's most valuable company. It's worth $420 billion more than Apple. That difference is roughly equal to the market cap of Chevron.These are massive numbers we're talking about. It's all the direct result of Nvidia shares surging 1,200% in the past five years. The business deservedly gets a lot of praise for its dominant position at the center of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.However, investors should still pay attention to the management team's capital allocation moves. Did Nvidia make a $40 billion mistake in fiscal 2026 (ended Jan. 25)?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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