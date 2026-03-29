NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
29.03.2026 20:47:00
Did Nvidia Make a $40 Billion Mistake in Fiscal 2026?
With a market capitalization around $4.1 trillion (as of March 27), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is by far the world's most valuable company. It's worth $420 billion more than Apple. That difference is roughly equal to the market cap of Chevron.These are massive numbers we're talking about. It's all the direct result of Nvidia shares surging 1,200% in the past five years. The business deservedly gets a lot of praise for its dominant position at the center of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.However, investors should still pay attention to the management team's capital allocation moves. Did Nvidia make a $40 billion mistake in fiscal 2026 (ended Jan. 25)?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
28.03.26
|Bewertungs-Check: Warum diese unbekannte KI-Aktie NVIDIA in den Schatten stellt (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.26
|Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025 (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 liegt schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.26
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones gibt zum Handelsende nach (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich zum Ende des Freitagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.26
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ Composite schwächelt (finanzen.at)