|
29.01.2022 17:00:00
Did Omicron's Rise Slow Coca-Cola's Rebound in Q4?
The world-famous Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) company is scheduled to report fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 10. The beverage giant saw its sales decline at the onset of the pandemic. Coca-Cola has a strong presence in away-from-home locations like restaurants, theme parks, and movie theaters. So its fate is more connected to how safe people feel going places. Fortunately, as billions of people got vaccinated, Coca-Cola's sales rebounded above 2019 levels. However, when Coca-Cola reports fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 10, investors will be watching to see if the rise of the omicron coronavirus variant slowed its recovery. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!