Did Omicron's Rise Slow Coca-Cola's Rebound in Q4?

The world-famous Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) company is scheduled to report fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 10. The beverage giant saw its sales decline at the onset of the pandemic. Coca-Cola has a strong presence in away-from-home locations like restaurants, theme parks, and movie theaters. So its fate is more connected to how safe people feel going places. Fortunately, as billions of people got vaccinated, Coca-Cola's sales rebounded above 2019 levels. However, when Coca-Cola reports fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 10, investors will be watching to see if the rise of the omicron coronavirus variant slowed its recovery. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading