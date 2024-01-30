|
Did PayPal Shock the World? Here's What the Company Is Doing to Reinvent Itself and Win Over Investors.
PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is one of the pioneers of online commerce. But over the past few years, the fintech landscape has ballooned with new competition. While PayPal is still very much a global leader in e-commerce among merchants and consumers, investors have soured on the stock as growth concerns linger.During the past three years, PayPal stock has tumbled more than 70%. New Chief Executive Officer Alex Chriss took the reins during the latter half of 2023 and has embarked on reorganizing his management team, a move that may suggest PayPal is intent on reinventing itself.Earlier this month, Chriss sat down with CNBC's David Faber for a panel discussion. Toward the end of the interview, Chriss declared that PayPal was going to "shock the world" during a highly anticipated public unveiling of new features on the payments platform. On Jan. 25, PayPal released an initial view of its new services and Chriss spoke at length about the company's vision to transform itself a more expansive fintech solution.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
