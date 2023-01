Did Peloton's CEO Overpromise on This Key Metric?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As legendary investor Warren Buffett is known for saying, "Turnarounds seldom turn." Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) has been dealing with this harsh reality for over a year now. While the current CEO, Barry McCarthy, is doing everything in his power to right the ship at the company, it's alarming to see just how inaccurate his initial forecasts about the business's future have proven to be. This revelation, though, provides a key lesson for investors. Let's take a closer look at how McCarthy overpromised and seriously underdelivered regarding a critical data point. Continue reading