|
12.09.2022 15:53:00
Did Pinterest Just Find Its Own Instagram?
Shares of image-browsing platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) reached all-time highs over a year ago but have cratered over 70% since then. With 433 million monthly active users, many investors were once excited by its growth prospects, comparing its relatively small user base to that of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Disappointingly, however, Pinterest's user growth has declined for over a year.But Pinterest may have an underappreciated card up its sleeve -- and it could fuel the company's growth like Instagram did Meta Platforms.In July, Pinterest launched a new app called Shuffles. The soft launch was confirmed to TechCrunch by a Pinterest spokesperson. Right now, you can only download Shuffles onto an iOS device via an invitation. However, according to third-party analytics group data.ai, Shuffles has already enjoyed time at the top of the download charts for its Lifestyle category despite the limitations -- an impressive start.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!