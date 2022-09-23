|
23.09.2022 15:00:00
Did Roku Stock Finally Bottom Out on Thursday?
Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) investors hoping to see the streaming TV pioneer make a big splash may have gotten the credibility cannonball that they were craving. Roku turned heads on Thursday afternoon, announcing the hiring of Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier to step in as president of its ascending Roku Media segment. Collier is a media industry vet with more than 25 years of transformational market leadership. He's been a rainmaker at previous posts, and he arrives at Roku at a time when it can use some fresh perspective. Headwinds are on the horizon. Roku needs to be ready. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
