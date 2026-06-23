Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
23.06.2026 06:15:00
Did SpaceX Stock Just Peak? Here's What History Says.
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) went public on June 12, and investors have now had more than a week to digest the biggest public offering in history.Fueled by a limited float, a massive push by Wall Street bigwigs, and the mystique of Founder and CEO Elon Musk, SpaceX soared out of the gate, gaining in its first four sessions to peak at $225.64 a share on June 16, a gain of 67% from its $135 listing price. The surge out of the gate is typical for high-profile IPOs. Figma, the design software stock, jumped more than 300% in its first two days after its IPO last July, and Cerebras Systems more than doubled from its IPO on its opening day.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!