Did Taiwan Semiconductor Just Tell the Market a Recession Is Imminent?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Semiconductors are -- along with oil and other physical commodities -- the lifeblood of the 21st-century economy. Computer chips power smartphones, the cloud, the Internet of Things (IoT), video games, artificial intelligence (AI), and other hypergrowth industries that have been the key drivers of stock market returns for the last few decades.One company in particular dominates semiconductor production: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). Investors around the globe follow the chipmaker (known as TSMC for short) closely because of how important its business is to other businesses and economies. Its influence spans from China to Europe to North America.Continue reading