Did Tencent Just Get a Lifeline From the Chinese Government?

Shares of Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) and other Chinese game companies have risen in the past few days, as Chinese regulators removed a big headwind to their businesses, lifting the game approval freeze that had been in effect for the past nine months.Regulators have punished Chinese tech companies generally for over a year now, for practices they deem antithetical to "healthy" growth that's good for society. But with China's economy slowing and technology companies slowing hiring, it appears China's regulators may now be pivoting back to a focus on growth and jobs; therefore, the thawing of the game freeze could be a sign the overall regulatory assault may be loosening up.As long as one is OK with the risk of investing in Chinese companies, these stocks may start to bounce back this year, after being beaten down so much.