Did Tesla Break the Semiconductor Market?

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) caused shares of semiconductor companies in the silicon carbide space to drop after sharing its future efficiency plans to reduce its need for silicon carbide. Check out the short video to learn what semiconductor investors Jose Najarro, Nicholas Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein had to say. Also, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of March 2, 2023. The video was published on March 3, 2023.Continue reading