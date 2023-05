Did Tesla Just Give Away Its Biggest Competitive Advantage?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stock markets performed well on Friday, ending the week with solid gains for major market benchmarks. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) finished at their best levels of the year, although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) remains well off its 2023 highs as tech stocks once again took center stage.IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading