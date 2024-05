Did Tesla Tease Its Robotaxi In Shareholder Video? Blink And You'll Miss The Alleged 'Cybercab'

Snapshots from a short video shared by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) earlier this week are now being circulated on social media as possible glimpses of the company’s upcoming robotaxi product.What Happened: Tesla on Monday shared a video urging shareholders to vote for CEO Elon Musk‘s 2018 pay package in the upcoming shareholder meeting scheduled for June 13. The video highlighted different Tesla products including its Cybertruck, full self-driving assistance software expected to enable vehicle autonomy in the future, and more.A snap from the video is now being circulated online as a concept image of the robotaxi. The image shows a two-seat white interior with no pedals or steering wheel. There is a center screen, and an armrest that can be lowered between the two seats, and notably, no steering wheel. It is not immediately clear if it is indeed a concept image ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel