03.06.2022 16:08:00
Did Tesla's Elon Musk Just Predict the Next Recession?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is never afraid to speak his mind, and millions of people pay close attention. So when Musk warned that he's growing pessimistic about the future of the U.S. economy and recommended taking action to defend his company from a potential slowdown, investors listened -- and Tesla's share price fell more than 7% in response Friday morning.Musk isn't alone in worrying that the economy could be headed toward a recession. What's potentially concerning about the Tesla leader's comments, though, is that in some ways, consumer-led recessions can be self-fulfilling prophecies. That leaves a key question: Will the many consumers who follow Musk take his words as a sign to secure their personal finances in such a way as to contribute to the economy's slowdown?A Tesla factory assembly line. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading
