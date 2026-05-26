RISE Aktie
WKN: 915677 / ISIN: JP3794400006
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26.05.2026 18:15:00
Did the Rise in This Beaten-Down SaaS Stock Just Signal the Bottom?
Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) has arguably been the poster child of the software-as-a-service (SaaS) sell-off. A leader in financial and human capital management software, the company is at the intersection of multiple bearish arguments. Not only does it operate a software platform that has the potential to be disrupted by artificial intelligence (why does an organization need Workday if an AI agent can handle expenses and payroll through an AI model API?), but its seat-based software is also directly tied to enterprise hiring. That's a triple whammy.Given the headwinds in the SaaS sector, Workday has been one of the hardest-hit stocks, with its shares more than halved over the past year. However, the stock popped more than 5% last Friday (May 22) after the company reported another solid quarter of revenue growth.Let's take a closer look at Workday's results and prospects to see if the stock can continue to rally.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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