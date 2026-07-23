WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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24.07.2026 00:05:14
Did the World Cup Live Up to Tourism Expectations? Here Are the Winners and Losers.
Host cities, hotels, tourism boards and more had lofty expectations for the World Cup, but some struck gold, while some fizzled. Here’s the breakdown.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei New York Times
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