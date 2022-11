Did This 1 Segment Just Save Nvidia Investors?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Consumers are reeling from the impact of inflation, which is hovering near 40-year highs, and interest rates that are climbing with each passing month. Given that harsh reality, it isn't surprising that gamers are putting off big-ticket purchases, which include upgrading to the latest and greatest graphic processing units (GPU) from Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).Until recently, the gaming segment has historically represented roughly half of Nvidia's sales. Since the beginning of this year, however, it has taken a back seat to the data center business, which represents sales of semiconductors and other gear used for cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and data centers. When the company reported its latest results, this trend continued, helping save Nvidia investors from what could have been a far-more troubling fate.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading