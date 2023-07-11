|
11.07.2023 16:26:00
Did Toyota Just Disrupt The Electric Vehicle Market?
We may have a game-changing new technology in the electric vehicle sector. This week, Japanese automaker Toyota Motors (NYSE: TM) said it had greatly simplified the process of making solid-state batteries for electric vehicles, an elusive technology that has thwarted research departments for years. If viable, the solid-state batteries could bring major improvement to Toyota's electric vehicles by improving driving ranges, charging times, and costs. The largest carmaker in the world -- it sold over 10 million vehicles last year -- has been behind the eight ball when it comes to rolling out electric vehicles, making this breakthrough a potentially huge deal for the transition from internal combustion engines to climate-friendlier battery-powered cars. Here's what electric vehicle investors need to know about these new solid-state batteries from Toyota. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
