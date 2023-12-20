|
20.12.2023 16:09:03
Did Verizon Stock Have on Off Year in 2023? Does It Matter to Investors?
Telecom can be a good industry to invest in if you're looking for long-term stability and dividend income. But that doesn't mean you'll get great returns. Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) is one of the top telecom stocks in the country, and it has struggled in 2023. Year to date, its share prices are down 4%, while the S&P 500 jumped by more than 23%.Is this really a bad year for Verizon, or is this just the norm? And even if its gains aren't impressive, could this still be a good investment to hang on to for the long haul?Unfortunately, this year isn't that much of an anomaly for Verizon's stock. Neither being down in negative territory nor underperforming the S&P 500 is unusual territory for the stock. Here's a comparison of how it has done versus the broad index in the previous 10 years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
