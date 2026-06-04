Costco Wholesale Aktie

Costco Wholesale für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051

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04.06.2026 15:15:00

Did Walmart and Costco Just Trigger a Major Warning for the Market?

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) just reported an outstanding earnings report with its highest quarterly growth in years. Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) reported phenomenal results as well just two weeks ago, and since these two companies are the largest physical supermarket companies in the U.S., that says a lot about the resilience of the U.S. consumer right now.However, despite the brilliant results, both Costco and Walmart fell after earnings. Is this a warning for investors?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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