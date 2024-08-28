|
28.08.2024 15:15:00
Did Walmart Just Squash Recession Fears?
While the stock market has generated strong returns over the last couple of years, the broader macroeconomic picture has been cloudy at best.Inflation has been abnormally high compared to historic levels. Moreover, a series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve has significantly affected consumer purchasing activity. U.S. job data has also been inconsistent. Perhaps unsurprisingly, some economists and investors have been concerned that the U.S. could be headed toward a recession.But after digesting Walmart's (NYSE: WMT) latest earnings report, I've come to temper my own recessionary fears. Let's break down Walmart's impressive quarter, and explore why the stock looks like a great buy right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
