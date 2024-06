Did Warren Buffett Just Wave a Red Flag on the Stock Market? Here's What His Actions Mean for You.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) Founder and CEO Warren Buffett is rightly regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. The so-called Oracle of Omaha has been running the company for roughly 60 years and has nearly doubled the average annual return of the S&P 500 over that duration.Due to the power of compounding, this means that Berkshire has trounced the S&P 500 throughout its history. $1,000 invested in Berkshire in 1964 would be worth more than $40 million today. Even better, Buffett's success has allowed millions to get rich alongside him, especially those who invested early in his conglomerate.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel