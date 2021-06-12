Did You Acquire (QS) Before November 27, 2020? Johnson Fistel Investigates QuantumScape; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of QuantumScape Corporation ("QuantumScape" or the "Company") (NYSE: QS) against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of QuantumScape from November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020 (the "Class Period").

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's purported success related to its solid-state battery power, battery life, and energy density were significantly overstated; (2) the Company's battery technology was not sufficient for electric vehicle performance as it would not be able to withstand the aggressive automotive environment; (3) the Company's battery technology likely provided no meaningful improvement over existing battery technology; (4) the Company is unlikely to be able to scale its technology to the multi-layer cell necessary to electric power vehicles (5) the successful commercialization of the Company's battery technology was subject to much more significant risks and uncertainties than defendants had disclosed; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants materially overstated the value and prospects of the Company's battery technology.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of QuantumScape, holding shares before November 27, 2020 , you may have standing to hold QuantumScape harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

