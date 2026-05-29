Viking Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A40ANH / ISIN: BMG93A5A1010
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29.05.2026 17:07:00
Did You Know That Viking Holdings Has Doubled Over the Past Year?
It doesn't seem right. All three major cruise line stocks have been lagging the market over the past year, with gains of 4% to 21%. Then you have Viking Holdings (NYSE: VIK), which has soared 108% in that time. The models are different.Viking is dominant in its niche, commanding more than half of the river cruise market for North American outbound passengers. It's still a much smaller business than the larger ocean liners that most consumers and investors associate with cruising. Viking's trailing revenue of $6.7 billion is just 25%, 36%, and 67% of what Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line have generated, respectively.One more startling morsel before we dive deeper into the discrepancy: Viking commands a larger market cap than all but one of the three larger cruise line operators. Despite all of this, Viking might still be the better investment in the open waters of cruising. Let's go for a ride.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Viking Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
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13.05.26
|Ausblick: Viking stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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02.03.26
|Ausblick: Viking legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)