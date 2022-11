Did You Miss Out on Warren Buffett's Favorite REIT? Here's What to Buy Instead.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett invests in a wide range of industries through the conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), real estate included. Yet only one real estate investment trust (REIT) holds a position within its portfolio: Net lease REIT STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR).Earlier this fall, the REIT announced it was being bought out by the private company Blue Owl Capital. This leaves investors on the hunt for the next best thing.Here's a closer look at net lease REIT National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN) and why it's a fantastic alternative for those who missed out on buying Buffett's favorite REIT.Continue reading