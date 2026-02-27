Celsius Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0YH6K / ISIN: US15118V2079
|
27.02.2026 18:07:00
Did You Miss the Celsius Stock Comeback Story?
Investors left Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) for dead in 2024. That was a mistake. Shares of Celsius have nearly doubled -- up 99% -- over the past year. Its latest step up came on Thursday, when the company behind sparkling functional beverages posted better-than-expected financial results.The catalyst for the turnaround isn't difficult to figure out. Just 53 weeks ago, Celsius announced a deal for Alani Nu. Valued at $1.65 billion, it was the right deal at the right time. Celsius was midway through its third consecutive quarter of year-over-year sales declines. Alani Nu offered a smaller but ascending lifestyle brand, catering to a distinctive target audience.The price seemed too good to be true. Celsius was buying Alani Nu for 3 times trailing sales and 12 times its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusting for cost savings expected from the corporate combination. At the time, it was fetching an enterprise value that was 4.4 times sales and 37 times EBITDA. And that was with Celsius already trading well below its previous year's peak.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Celsius Holdings Inc
|
25.02.26
|Ausblick: Celsius mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.11.25
|Celsius-Aktie auf Talfahrt: Kernmarke enttäuscht (finanzen.at)
|
05.11.25
|Ausblick: Celsius veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Celsius Holdings Inc
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Celsius Holdings Inc
|53,61
|-0,94%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich hingegen seitwärts. Die US-Börsen notierten schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.