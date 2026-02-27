Celsius Holdings Aktie

Celsius Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YH6K / ISIN: US15118V2079

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.02.2026 18:07:00

Did You Miss the Celsius Stock Comeback Story?

Investors left Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) for dead in 2024. That was a mistake. Shares of Celsius have nearly doubled -- up 99% -- over the past year. Its latest step up came on Thursday, when the company behind sparkling functional beverages posted better-than-expected financial results.The catalyst for the turnaround isn't difficult to figure out. Just 53 weeks ago, Celsius announced a deal for Alani Nu. Valued at $1.65 billion, it was the right deal at the right time. Celsius was midway through its third consecutive quarter of year-over-year sales declines. Alani Nu offered a smaller but ascending lifestyle brand, catering to a distinctive target audience.The price seemed too good to be true. Celsius was buying Alani Nu for 3 times trailing sales and 12 times its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusting for cost savings expected from the corporate combination. At the time, it was fetching an enterprise value that was 4.4 times sales and 37 times EBITDA. And that was with Celsius already trading well below its previous year's peak.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Celsius Holdings Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Celsius Holdings Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Celsius Holdings Inc 53,61 -0,94% Celsius Holdings Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21:06 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 9: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21:06 Februar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
20:51 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19:36 KW 9: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
27.02.26 Bill Ackmans Portfolio: In diese Aktien war der Marktprofi in Q4/2025 investiert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich hingegen seitwärts. Die US-Börsen notierten schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen