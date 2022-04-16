DiDi Global Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) announced that its fourth quarter net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of company narrowed to RMB 383 million or $60 million from RMB 7.22 billion in the same period last year. Loss per share for the quarter were RMB 0.32 or $0.05, compared to a loss of RMB 66.66 prior year.

Total revenues for the quarter declined to RMB 40.78 billion or $6.4 billion from RMB 46.7 billion a year ago. Total revenues from the China Mobility segment were RMB37.5 billion or $5.9 billion while total revenues from International segment were RMB1.0 billion or $0.2 billion.