|
16.04.2022 16:01:24
DiDi Global Q4 Loss Narrows
(RTTNews) - DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) announced that its fourth quarter net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of company narrowed to RMB 383 million or $60 million from RMB 7.22 billion in the same period last year. Loss per share for the quarter were RMB 0.32 or $0.05, compared to a loss of RMB 66.66 prior year.
Total revenues for the quarter declined to RMB 40.78 billion or $6.4 billion from RMB 46.7 billion a year ago. Total revenues from the China Mobility segment were RMB37.5 billion or $5.9 billion while total revenues from International segment were RMB1.0 billion or $0.2 billion.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!