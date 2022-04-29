Didi Hirsch and The City of Los Angeles Will Officially Proclaim May as Mental Health Is Health Month, Honoring Six Time Grammy Nominee Jhene Aiko at City Hall

The City of Los Angeles, Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services (Didi Hirsch) and Councilmember Nithya Raman will hold a press conference on Friday April 29th to officially proclaim May as Mental Health Is Health Month (MHIHM). Parity and equitable access to mental health is at the forefront of national and local priorities.

Didi Hirsch's CEO Dr. Jonathan Goldfinger, MD, will announce the Mental Health is Health Ambassadors, including Jhene Aiko, MTV, and Adia Fadaei who will be honored. The news media are invited to attend in person at the Forecourt, above the Spring Street steps of City Hall.

DATE: April 29, 2022

TIME: 9:00 AM PST

LOCATION: Los Angeles City Hall forecourt, up the Spring Street steps. 200 N. Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012

City Hall forecourt, up the Spring Street steps. 200 N. Spring Street, 90012 WHO: Didi Hirsch , the nation's premier suicide prevention center and leading provider of whole-person mental health and suicide-specialized care, City of Los Angeles elected officials, sponsored by Councilmember Nithya Raman and Ambassadors Jhene Aiko, singer and mental health advocate and Adia Fadaei , a 19 year old youth ambassador from Los Angeles .

Dr. Jonathan Goldfinger , MD, MPH, FAAP

City of Los Angeles elected officials

Didi Hirsch board members

Mental health providers/partners including MTV



Mental Health is Health Honoree/Ambassador Jhene Aiko



Mental Health Youth Ambassador Adia Fadaei



Didi Hirsch ambassadors (TBD)

