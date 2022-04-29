|
29.04.2022 14:00:00
Didi Hirsch and The City of Los Angeles Will Officially Proclaim May as Mental Health Is Health Month, Honoring Six Time Grammy Nominee Jhene Aiko at City Hall
The City of Los Angeles, Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services (Didi Hirsch) and Councilmember Nithya Raman will hold a press conference on Friday April 29th to officially proclaim May as Mental Health Is Health Month (MHIHM). Parity and equitable access to mental health is at the forefront of national and local priorities.
Didi Hirsch's CEO Dr. Jonathan Goldfinger, MD, will announce the Mental Health is Health Ambassadors, including Jhene Aiko, MTV, and Adia Fadaei who will be honored. The news media are invited to attend in person at the Forecourt, above the Spring Street steps of City Hall.
- DATE:April 29, 2022
- TIME: 9:00 AM PST
- LOCATION: Los Angeles City Hall forecourt, up the Spring Street steps. 200 N. Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012
- WHO:Didi Hirsch, the nation's premier suicide prevention center and leading provider of whole-person mental health and suicide-specialized care, City of Los Angeles elected officials, sponsored by Councilmember Nithya Raman and Ambassadors Jhene Aiko, singer and mental health advocate and Adia Fadaei, a 19 year old youth ambassador from Los Angeles.
- WHAT: Press conference to announce the proclamation of May as Mental Health is Health Month (MHIHM).
- MEDIA PARKING: Available on Main Street between 1st and Temple.
- NOTABLE ATTENDEES:
- Dr. Jonathan Goldfinger, MD, MPH, FAAP
- Didi Hirsch Leadership
- City of Los Angeles elected officials
- Didi Hirsch board members
- Mental health providers/partners including MTV
- Mental Health is Health Honoree/Ambassador Jhene Aiko
- Mental Health Youth Ambassador Adia Fadaei
- Didi Hirsch ambassadors (TBD)
Media Contact:
didihirsch@DISRPTPR.com | 571.244.6764
/PRNewswire/ -- Apr. 28, 2022/
SOURCE Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services
