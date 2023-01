Didn't Sign Up for Medicare During Your Initial Window? You Can Enroll Right Now Instead.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many seniors rush to sign up for Medicare as soon as they're eligible. But not everyone enrolls around the time of their 65th birthday.If you missed your initial Medicare sign-up window, you have an opportunity to enroll right now . But your coverage won't start right away, and it may end up costing you more than expected.Your original Medicare enrollment window spans seven months. It begins three months before the month of your 65th birthday, and it ends three months after the month in which you turn 65.Continue reading