Diebold Nixdorf Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQW7 / ISIN: US2536512021
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28.10.2026 13:06:22
Diebold Nixdorf Earnings Decline In Q3; Cuts FY26 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (DBD), a financial and retail technology company, on Wednesday reported a decline in net income in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year. The company also cut its full-year 2026 guidance.
For the third quarter, net income attributable to the company decreased 83.9 percent to $6.6 million from $41.1 million in the previous year.
Earnings per share were $0.19 versus $1.11 last year.
On an adjusted basis, net income attributable to the company declined 9.2 percent to $46.2 million from $50.9 million in the prior year.
Adjusted earnings per share were $1.34 versus $1.39 last year.
Adjusted EBITDA increased to $127.8 million from $121.9 million in the same period a year ago.
Operating profit declined 47.4 percent to $38.8 million from $73.8 million in the prior year.
However, adjusted operating profit increased to $92.6 million from $86.7 million in the same period a year ago.
Net sales jumped to $994.3 million from $945.2 million in the previous year.
Looking ahead, the company now expects full-year 2026 revenue of $3.86 billion to $3.90 billion, compared with its prior guidance of $3.86 billion to $3.94 billion.
Full-year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to range from $490 million to $510 million, down from the previous outlook of $510 million to $535 million.
Adjusted earnings per share for the full year 2026 are expected to range from $4.50 to $4.85, down from the previous outlook of $5.25 to $5.75.
In the pre-market trading, Diebold Nixdorf is 1.77% lesser at $65.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.
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