03.05.2023 13:13:20

Diebold Nixdorf Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (DBD) revealed Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$111.5 million, or -$1.40 per share. This compares with -$183.9 million, or -$2.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Diebold Nixdorf Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$67.6 million or -$0.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $858.1 million from $829.8 million last year.

Diebold Nixdorf Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$111.5 Mln. vs. -$183.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$1.40 vs. -$2.33 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.07 -Revenue (Q1): $858.1 Mln vs. $829.8 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.7Bln - $3.9Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Diebold Nixdorf Inc.mehr Nachrichten