11.08.2021 16:30:00

Diesel Bottled (Aftermarket) Fuel Additives Market in Commodity Chemicals Sector: Features and Global Outlook

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market size is expected to grow by USD 157.96 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities with Diesel Bottled (Aftermarket) Fuel Additives Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Data Insights


Market Segmentations


Diesel Bottled (Aftermarket) Fuel Additives Market

Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 

Highlights

Covers

Key Countries


Segments 


     US, China, Germany, Japan, and France

     End-user

Automotive

Oil and gas

Others





Vendors

Offerings  

Region  


BASF SE

Keropur D

     North America

will offer 30% of the growth opportunity

Chevron Corp.

Techron diesel













Here is an exclusive report talking about the market scenario, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior.

The rising number of vehicles is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The demand for passenger cars from the middle-class income group has increased significantly over the years. In addition, the growth of e-commerce and construction industries, especially in developing countries such as China and India is increasing the demand for heavy and light commercial vehicles. With the rising sales of passenger and commercial vehicles, the consumption and demand for diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Major Five Microturbine Companies:

  • Afton Group
  • BASF SE
  • Callington Haven Pty. Ltd.
  • Chevron Corp.
  • Cummins Inc.

