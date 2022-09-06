Digerati, Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition To Merge - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The board and management team of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (MEOA) has signed a business combination agreement to merge with Digerati Technologies, Inc., a Hispanic-led and founded provider of cloud services. The all-stock deal forms a company with an initial equity value of approximately $228 million translating into an enterprise value of approximately $145 million. The current Digerati management team, led by Arthur Smith, will continue to run the company.

Arthur Smith, CEO of Digerati, said: "We believe a business combination with MEOA will facilitate the acceleration of our M&A strategy in a market with a healthy pipeline of acquisition targets and contribute to the combined company's organic growth as we continue providing small to medium-sized businesses with solutions and superior customer service."