Digi International Inc Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Digi International Inc (DGII) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $9.98 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $11.86 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Digi International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $21.43 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $114.33 million from $105.05 million last year.

Digi International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.98 Mln. vs. $11.86 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.26 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $114.33 Mln vs. $105.05 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.53 - $0.57 Next quarter revenue guidance: $114 - $118 Mln