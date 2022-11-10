|
10.11.2022 14:33:16
Digi International Q4 Adj. Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - Digi International Inc. (DGII) reported fourth quarter adjusted EPS of $0.45, an increase of 80% from a year ago. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.41, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Net income increased to $11.22 million from $4.59 million, prior year. Net income per share was $0.31 compared to $0.13, an increase of 138%.
Revenue was $106 million, an increase of 34%. Analysts on average had estimated $100.4 million in revenue.
For the first quarter, the company expects revenues to be $101 million to $105 million, or 20% to 25% growth year over year. Adjusted EPS is anticipated to be $0.41 to $0.44. For fiscal 2023, the company projects revenue growth of 10%.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Digi Internationalmehr Nachrichten
|
09.11.22
|Ausblick: Digi International gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
26.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Digi International präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)