Digi International Aktie

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WKN: 878008 / ISIN: US2537981027

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11.11.2026 23:09:42

Digi International Reports Higher Q4 Profit, Raises FY27 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Digi International Inc. (DGII) on Thursday reported net income of $14.94 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, compared with $9.98 million in the corresponding period of fiscal 2025. Earnings per share increased to $0.38 from $0.26.

Revenue rose to $143.32 million from $114.34 million, while gross profit increased to $91.25 million from $73.08 million. Operating income also advanced to $23.71 million from $14.28 million.

For the full fiscal year 2026, Digi International posted net income of $53.69 million, compared with $40.80 million a year earlier. Earnings per share improved to $1.38 from $1.08, while revenue climbed to $535.19 million from $430.22 million.

For fiscal 2027, the company expects revenue growth of 10 to 15 percent and adjusted EBITDA growth of 12.5 to 17.5 percent compared with fiscal 2026. Annual recurring revenue is projected to increase by at least 15 percent.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, revenue is expected to range from $140 million to $144 million. Adjusted EBITDA is forecast at $39.5 million to $41 million, while adjusted net income per share is projected at $0.71 to $0.75.

DGII is currently trading after hours at $59.54, down $7.42 or 11.08 percent on the Nasdaq.

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