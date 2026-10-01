Digi International Aktie

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WKN: 878008 / ISIN: US2537981027

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01.10.2026 14:35:26

Digi International To Buy Disruptive Technologies For $130 Mln In Cash

(RTTNews) - Digi International Inc. (DGII), an IoT company, said on Thursday that it has executed a deal to acquire Disruptive Technologies, an advanced sensing technology firm, for $130 million in cash. The acquirer will utilize its debt facility to finance this transaction.

Post transaction, Disruptive Technologies will join SmartSense of Digi to support its critical monitoring capabilities at an enterprise scale. The acquisition will significantly boost the Sense layer of the platform.

Ron Konezny, CEO of Digi, said: "SmartSense and Disruptive Technologies together provide the building blocks for enterprises to operate more effectively by sensing physical operations efficiently at much greater scale."

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval prior to closing, which is expected to occur before the end of 2026.

For 2025, Disruptive Technologies reported revenue of $15 million and $4 million in annualized recurring revenue.

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