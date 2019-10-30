Digi-Key Electronics Debuts Grove Start Kit for Seeeduino Lotus in Partnership with Seeed Studio

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, the leading global electronic components distributor, has partnered with Seeed Studio to launch the custom Grove Starter Kit for Seeeduino Lotus, which includes a Seeeduino Lotus board with 9 Grove modules to enable engineers and designers to turn ideas into reality. The partnership is just in time for Maker Faire Shenzhen, where the kit will be showcased and can be redeemed for points on Nov. 9 and 10, 2019.

The customized kit is exclusively available at Maker Faire Shenzhen and to WeChat members, and is available for a limited time in a limited quantity.

Digi-Key and Seeed Studio will broadcast a series of videos exploring the kit and its capabilities on Digi-Key's official WeChat account beginning Oct. 23. Members can earn points by watching the videos, and redeem the points for the kit. Scan the QR code to watch the video series.

Engineers and designers can also view and redeem the kit at the Digi-Key booth (number B1) located in the Vanke Design Commune, Nanshan, Shenzhen.

Additionally, Digi-Key will host hands-on workshops each day, and offer Faire-exclusive gifts, including the starter kit, as well as workshop seats. WeChat members can redeem points for exclusive and limited quantity giveaways. Check out the tips with the QR code to begin redemption.

"The excitement and creativity at Maker Faires is contagious, and we're looking forward to participating," said David Sandys, director, business ecosystem development for Digi-Key. "Maker Faires offer us an avenue to connect with the designers and engineers we support and learn how we can best inspire them to continue innovating. In addition to attending Maker Faires, offering the customized kits like the Seeeduino Lotus board is just one more way engineers have indicated we can help drive their creativity."

For more information about Maker Faire Shenzhen, please visit their website.

