Digi-Key Electronics Launches myLists Consolidated List Management System

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it has launched a consolidated list management system, myLists, to streamline customers' BOM Manager, Price and Availability (PANDA®), and Favorites into one convenient solution. The tool also offers enhanced functionality and new features.

In addition to providing greater convenience, myLists has more than 15 new features to benefit Digi-Key customers. Among the most notable new features are an attrition calculator to plan for overages that account for parts lost or damaged during manufacturing, the ability to upload up to 1,000 line items per list, options for customizing the list view, and alternatives suggested in-line for parts when available.

Additional new features also include:

The ability to organize column order and data and download it in a file

Differentiating lists and those shared with the user into two views

Adding tags to assist with list management

Requesting pricing on 6 different quantities per part

The ability to save your list as a guest customer who has created a list

Updating filter options available on the parts list

Defining list preferences for part packaging; CT/TR or DKR/TR

Setting list preferences to manage quantities that do not meet purchasing requirements

Having access to new data available such as ECCN, HTSUS, Country of Origin and links to environmental information

The ability to add a note on a part

Moving a part's position on the list up and down or to a specific row

Digi-Key customers can use myLists as a guest, but will have access to the enhanced features only if they are registered users.

"myLists is really 'one tool to rule all other list management tools'. It allows our customers to manage all of their lists (Bill of Materials, Favorites etc.,) in one place and provides greater overall efficiency," said Ramesh Babu, CIO and vice president of information technology at Digi-Key. "This is just one way we're making it easier for engineers around the world to do business with Digi-Key."

To learn more and start using myLists today, visit Digi-Key's website.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11.8 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,700 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Shelli Lissick

Bellmont Partners

+1 651 276 6922

digikey@bellmontpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digi-key-electronics-launches-mylists-consolidated-list-management-system-301314812.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics