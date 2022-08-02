Digibee completes SOC 2® Type 1 certification

By partnering with Laika, Digibee is demonstrating its commitment to security compliance

WESTON, Fla., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digibee , an enterprise integration platform as a service (eiPaaS) company that helps organizations build flexible, highly scalable integration architecture, has announced that it has completed the SOC 2® Type 1 examination and is officially SOC 2 compliant. By completing SOC 2 Type 1 certification, Digibee is demonstrating its commitment to the highest standards of data security and responsibly managing sensitive customer data.

"At Digibee, we are proud to have invested in this type of certification, an essential requirement for working with enterprise organizations," said Rodrigo Bernardinelli, CEO and co-founder of Digibee. "We proactively initiated the SOC 2 Type 1 certification process based on the new requirements of expanding our business to the U.S. market. By showing our compliance with SOC 2, we are also reinforcing our commitment to creating the best products that are aligned with customers' expectations."

To complete SOC 2 Type 1 certification, Digibee partnered with Laika , a compliance-as-a-service platform that helps companies manage infosec and privacy compliance, obtain security certifications and build credibility with their customers. Digibee executed SOC 2 Type 1 by working with Laika's integrated audit feature via Laika Compliance, LLC. This Laika product is currently in beta to exclusive customers.

"We'd like to thank our partners at Laika for helping us get through the SOC 2 certification process so quickly and smoothly," Bernardinelli added. "Many tech startups struggle with the complexity of managing the process of compliance certification, but with Laika on our side, we navigated the process with minimal challenges. Laika helped us put our best foot forward on compliance while saving time and reducing the internal resources that we had to commit."

SOC 2 is widely recognized as one of the tech industry's most important and rigorous compliance standards related to managing customer data. Developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), SOC 2 evaluates various criteria related to controls and processes for how a company manages sensitive data. This includes availability, confidentiality, privacy, processing integrity and security.

By becoming SOC 2 compliant, companies like Digibee can demonstrate to the market that they have made a serious commitment to compliance, and that their internal processes and controls are suitable for managing sensitive data for enterprise clients working at the highest levels of information security.

"Digibee has made a strong statement to the U.S. market today by achieving SOC 2 compliance. This will be an ideal enhancement to everything that the company is doing to build credibility with enterprise clients," said Eva Pittas, founder and COO, Laika. "Digibee understands the importance of compliance, and we are seeing more companies in the enterprise SaaS space start to get proactive at an earlier stage to achieve SOC 2 compliance so they can further their sales conversations."

About Digibee

Digibee helps enterprise organizations solve complex enterprise integration challenges across critical business systems, while speeding up productivity, built for the technology organization. Digibee, the world's leading enterprise integration platform, is trusted by some of the world's largest companies including B3, Itau, and Carrefour. Headquartered in Weston, Florida and São Paulo, Brazil, Digibee recently took on $25 million series A funding led by Softbank. For more information, visit www.digibee.com or connect with us on social media.

About Laika

Laika helps businesses manage compliance, obtain security certifications, and build trust in the marketplace. With Laika's software-and-expert services, it has never been easier to implement, maintain, and demonstrate compliance. Get certified faster, close bigger deals, and build scalable security practices that stand the test of any audit.

Laika was founded by Austin Ogilvie and Sam Li, both two-time founders and Y Combinator alumni, and industry veteran Eva Pittas, who oversaw global risk and compliance functions at Citigroup for 20 years. Learn more at www.heylaika.com .

