DigiFest® Announces Speaker and Performer Lineup

TEMECULA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JDS Creative Academy's sixth annual three-day digital-media festival, DigiFest® Temecula 2022, taking place April 22, 23, and 24, announces the DigiFest® event speakers and performer lineup. On Friday, April 22, JDS Creative Academy welcomes casting director and media/publicity coach, Jenny Brown, and television actress and spokeswoman personality, Kari Michaelsen, as keynote speakers. Performer and community activist Torin Floyd will present and provide amazing musical entertainment for the evening. Catch Emmy-winning cinematographer, Mario Ortiz, and multiple award-winning director, Nasreen Alkhateeb, on Saturday, April 23. Saturday also boasts an animation and comics panel featuring Cathy Nolan, Andrew Farago, Shaenon K. Garrity, and James Crawley. Sunday, April 24, DigiFest® brings in Emmy-winning voiceover actress and the voice of the 81st Academy Awards broadcast Gina Tuttle as the keynote guest at the DigiFest® Awards Banquet.

DigiFest® Founder and Executive Director, Diane Strand, is excited for this year's speakers saying, "I am super thrilled with this year's lineup of star-studded names walking the blue carpet at DigiFest 2022. This year is going to be an amazing, don't-miss event!"

Exhibits of submissions will be held throughout the venue and screened at Temecula 10 AMC Theaters. Competition submissions are open through March 25, 2022; categories include short film and video, animation, game design, music, photography, digital art and illustration, podcast, and website design. The festival and competition is open to all digital-content creators and the community.

DigiFest® Temecula is an innovative, international digital-media festival created to promote networking, appreciation, knowledge and recognition opportunities for students, amateurs and professionals. JDS Creative Academy believes that the arts should be accessible to all, therefore DigiFest® Temecula is a reflection of that, with nominal admission and competition fees, allowing all interested in the digital arts to participate.

JDS Creative Academy welcomes all it's supporters and sponsors, and is thankful to Abbott for being DigiFest® 's title sponsor for the sixth year running. DigiFest® Temecula is also proud to partner with Riverside County's Innovation Month Campaign with their ongoing six-year sponsorship commitment to DigiFest® Temecula and enjoy being showcased among the region's many leading-edge events.

The experiences of 2020 and 2021 have pushed the organization to expand its definition of innovative digital media. Like many businesses and events, DigiFest® Temecula had to quickly pivot to the virtual world due to the global pandemic. This year, DigiFest® Temecula is excited to be back in-person, while still offering the virtual experience to their world wide audience and festival competition submitters!

Mark your calendars for April 22, 23 and 24, 2022 to attend Temecula's biggest digital-media festival, DigiFest® Temecula! For more information about DigiFest® Temecula visit: https://digifesttemecula.org/ or call (951) 296-6715.

About DigiFest® Temecula: DigiFest® Temecula has been a staple in the Temecula region for five years and strives to bring opportunities in the digital-media industry to all. The festival has welcomed Emmy winners, studio executives, directors, live entertainment, producers, influencers, gamers, and all types of digital-media industry professionals. This event was founded with passion by JDS Creative Academy Founder and Executive Director Diane Strand.

SOURCE DigiFest Temecula