Digimarc Announces Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock

BEAVERTON, Ore., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), a global leader in product digitization, today announced that it has entered into purchase agreements to sell a total of 2,250,000 common shares in a registered direct offering to certain investors at a price of $25.90 per share. The offering was made without an underwriter or placement agent.

The gross proceeds to Digimarc from the offering are expected to be approximately $58.3 million. The offering is expected to close on or about April 7, 2022. Digimarc intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

The shares described above are being offered by Digimarc pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 24, 2020. The prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Digimarc

Digimarc is a global leader in product digitization, delivering business value across industries through unique identifiers and cloud-based solutions. A trusted partner in deterring digital counterfeiting of global currency for more than 20 years, Digimarc illuminates a product's journey to provide intelligence and promote a prosperous, safer, and more sustainable world. With Digimarc, you can finally see everything. And when you see everything, you can achieve anything. For more information, visit us at digimarc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

With the exception of historical and factual information contained in this release, the matters described in this release contain various "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements include statements and any related inferences regarding expectations with respect to the registered direct offering, including the expected use of any proceeds therefrom, and other statements identified by terminology such as "will," "should," "expects," "estimates," "predicts" and "continue" or other derivations of these or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are statements of management's opinion and are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied from the statements in this release as a result of changes in economic, business and/or regulatory factors. More detailed information about risk factors that may affect actual results are set forth in Digimarc's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Digimarc undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

