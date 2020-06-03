Digimarc Appoints D.J. Vogt as Senior Director of Corporate Communications

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), creator of the Digimarc Platform, has appointed D.J. Vogt as Senior Director of Corporate Communications. Vogt will lead Digimarc's public relations, investor communications and internal communications. Vogt joins Digimarc from Swire Coca-Cola, USA, where he served as Director of Public Relations and Government Affairs. In total, Vogt has spent his career in government affairs, public relations and also, corporate finance, the last 13 years of which have been in Oregon.

"I am thrilled that D.J. has joined the team here at Digimarc," said Bruce Davis, CEO and Chairman of Digimarc Corporation. "The knowledge that D.J. brings from his past communications experience will serve us well as we continue to drive market awareness and industry adoption of the Digimarc Platform and nurture and build new relationships with the investment community."

Over the course of his career, Vogt has focused his efforts on government affairs, stakeholder and community relations and investor communications with great success. Before Swire Coca-Cola, he led the government affairs, as Vice President at the Oregon Business & Industry Association, the leading statewide business association in Oregon. Earlier, Vogt worked in corporate finance and investor relations for Schnitzer Steel Industries in Portland. Before relocating to Oregon, he served as Senior Advisor at the U.S. Department of the Treasury in Washington, D.C.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of media, including packaging, other commercial print, digital images, audio and video. The Digimarc Platform provides innovative and comprehensive automatic identification software and services to simplify search and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with a growing supplier network around the world. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

