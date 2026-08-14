Diginex Amends Resulticks Acquisition Deal To $1.05 Bln, Stock Down In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Friday, Diginex Limited (DGNX) announced an amended and restated sale and purchase agreement regarding the company's proposed acquisition of Resulticks Global Companies Pte. Limited, an AI-powered customer engagement solutions provider.

The amended deal, which replaces the original agreement dated April 26, 2026, suggests that Resulticks' founders and shareholders will own 86 percent of the combined company.

Also, Diginex will acquire 100% of the equity of Resulticks for $1.05 billion through the issuance of 600 million newly issued ordinary shares at $1.75 per share.

Upon completion of the transaction, Redickaa Subrammanian, co-founder & CEO of Resulticks, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer of the combined company. Concurrently, Miles Pelham will step down as Chairman and the Diginex board of directors will be reconstituted at completion, with new directors designated by Resulticks' shareholders.

Subrammanian said that the combination brings together two powerful capabilities. Diginex will enable organizations to capture and manage trusted ESG, sustainability and regulatory data, while Resulticks will transform that data, together with internal and external customer intelligence, into real-time customer engagement through Genie, an agentic AI platform.

As announced previously, private funding commitments of $70 million have been secured to complete financing for the combined business, comprising of not less than $20 million into Diginex, and not less than $50 million in connection with Resulticks, on completion. These funds will support the operations, integration plans and growth of the enlarged group.

In the pre-market hours, DGNX is trading at $1.27, down 16.45 percent on the Nasdaq.