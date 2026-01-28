Diginex CEO Mark Blick Steps Down; Appoints Lubomila Jordanova As Successor

(RTTNews) - Diginex Ltd. (DGNX), a sustainability reporting technology company, on Wednesday announced that Mark Blick has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately and it has appointed Lubomila Jordanova as CEO.

Jordanova is the Founder and former CEO of Plan A.earth GmbH, which was recently acquired by Diginex

Mark Blick will continue to support the company as a Strategic Advisor to the incoming CEO during the transition.

In the pre-market trading, Diginex is 2.05% lesser at $1.4300 on the Nasdaq.