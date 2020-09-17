+++ Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren** +++-w-
17.09.2020 07:23:00

DigiPlex - Fixed income investor calls and contemplated tap issue

Oslo, Norway, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex Norway Holding 3 AS has mandated Pareto Securities as Sole Manager to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing on 17 September 2020. Subject to inter alia market conditions, a tap issue under the Company's existing senior secured bond with maturity date 12 May 2023 and ISIN NO 0010881790 may follow. The proceeds from the contemplated tap issue will be used to partly finance the second 3MW datacentre at DigiPlex Fet 2 AS.

General investor call to be held

Date: 17 September 2020
Time: 13:00 CET

For more information please contact:

Cathrine M Telje
CFO, DigiPlex
+47 97046846 
CMTelje@digiplex.com

CONTACT:

Elisabeth Lennhede
Head of Communications
+46703322705
elisabeth.lennhede@digiplex.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/digiplex/r/digiplex---fixed-income-investor-calls-and-contemplated-tap-issue,c3195209

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7526/3195209/1307095.pdf

DigiPlex - Fixed income investor calls and contemplated tap issue

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digiplex---fixed-income-investor-calls-and-contemplated-tap-issue-301132874.html

SOURCE DigiPlex

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed- und BoJ-Sitzung: Asiatische Börsen geben nach
An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am Donnerstag abwärts. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich im Mittwochshandel aufwärts. Der deutsche DAX notierte zur Wochenmitte mit wenig Ausschlägen. Die US-Börsen notieren nach dem Zinsentscheid der Fed uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen