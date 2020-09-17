Oslo, Norway, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex Norway Holding 3 AS has mandated Pareto Securities as Sole Manager to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing on 17 September 2020. Subject to inter alia market conditions, a tap issue under the Company's existing senior secured bond with maturity date 12 May 2023 and ISIN NO 0010881790 may follow. The proceeds from the contemplated tap issue will be used to partly finance the second 3MW datacentre at DigiPlex Fet 2 AS.

General investor call to be held

Date: 17 September 2020

Time: 13:00 CET

For more information please contact:

Cathrine M Telje

CFO, DigiPlex

+47 97046846

CMTelje@digiplex.com

CONTACT:

Elisabeth Lennhede

Head of Communications

+46703322705

elisabeth.lennhede@digiplex.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/digiplex/r/digiplex---fixed-income-investor-calls-and-contemplated-tap-issue,c3195209

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7526/3195209/1307095.pdf DigiPlex - Fixed income investor calls and contemplated tap issue

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digiplex---fixed-income-investor-calls-and-contemplated-tap-issue-301132874.html

SOURCE DigiPlex