Digital Brands Group Aktie

Digital Brands Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CTFA / ISIN: US25401N1019

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11.06.2026 17:37:06

Digital Brands Group Shares Plunge 30% Despite Open-Market Purchase

(RTTNews) - Digital Brands Group, Inc. (DBGI) shares fell 30.44 percent, losing $0.3799 to $0.8701 on Thursday despite the company announcing that Chief Executive Officer Hil Davis purchased an additional $700,000 worth of shares in the open market.

The stock is currently trading at $0.8701, compared with its previous close of $1.2500 on the Nasdaq. During the session, it opened at $1.4300 and traded between $0.7987 and $1.4700. Trading volume reached 11.43 million shares, well above its average volume of 4.68 million shares.

The purchase was intended to demonstrate management's confidence in the company's strategy and future growth prospects. Davis stated that the investment reflects his belief in the company's short- and long-term vision, as well as its efforts to drive revenue growth and move toward profitability in the second half of the year.

Digital Brands Group shares have traded between $0.2580 and $18.00 over the past 52 weeks.

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