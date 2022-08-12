|
12.08.2022 01:29:00
Digital Brands Group to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, August 15, 2022
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. ("DBG") (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET.
Management will host a conference call on Monday, August 15 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 605-1828 from the U.S. or internationally. The conference I.D. code is 13732332.

About Digital Brands Group
We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort.
Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact
Hil Davis, CEO
Email: invest@digitalbrandsgroup.co
Phone: (800) 593-1047
