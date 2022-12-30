|
30.12.2022 15:54:03
Digital Brands Up 9%, Concludes Sundry Acquisition
(RTTNews) - Shares of Digital Brands Group, Inc. (DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, are rising more than 9% Friday morning at $4.83.
The company today said it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Sundry.
"We believe adding Sundry to our Bailey Shop, which is our multi-brand e-commerce site will contribute revenue immediately," said Hil Davis, Chief Executive Officer of DBG.
DBGI has traded in the range of $3.2100- $275 in the last 1 year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Digital Brands Group Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.