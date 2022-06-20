Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
20.06.2022 02:00:00

Digital cross-border payment leader PingPong deepens its partnership with JCB

To date, the fintech specialized in cross-border payment has established direct partnerships with all six leading credit card schemes.

HONG KONG, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PingPong, a leading digital cross-border payment provider, recently entered into a direct partnership with JCB, whereby its Hong Kong-based merchants will be able to receive online payments from JCB cardholders worldwide. With this latest agreement, PingPong will have established direct relationships with all six major international credit card networks.  

JCB, a major international card organization based in Japan, is now available in 150 countries and regions worldwide and has 146 million members, most notably in the Asia Pacific region where the company enjoys considerable advantages in terms of market share. After several reviews undertaken by JCB, PingPong has formally become the card issuer's member organization in Hong Kong according to their cooperation agreement. With the collaboration, the firm enables merchants in Hong Kong to receive payments from JCB cardholders in addition to VISA, MasterCard, American Express, UnionPay and Discover, further increasing their customer touchpoints.

Compared with banks, international card organizations have traditionally put in place more stringent membership requirements for non-bank payment institutions, which include a comprehensive assessment of payment service providers' compliance and operational qualifications, transaction history, risk management capabilities, customer service, and brand recognition across the cross-border payment sector. Currently, only a handful of payment service providers are qualified members of all six major international card organizations.

The direct partnership with JCB further strengthens PingPong's cross-border payment channels in the APAC region, in addition to its extensive consumer coverage in North America and Europe. As PingPong continues to purpose build for the evolving crossborder eCommerce industry, this progress will strengthen PingPong's ability to provide more cost-efficient, flexible, controllable, safe and convenient payment processing services.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-cross-border-payment-leader-pingpong-deepens-its-partnership-with-jcb-301570192.html

SOURCE PingPong

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Deutliche Volatilität am großen Verfallstag: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX zieht schlussendlich an -- US-Börsen beenden Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz
Der heimische Markt konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne letztlich nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete den Freitagshandel im Plus. Die US-Börsen fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich auch am Freitag uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen