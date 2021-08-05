Digital English Language Learning Market: The Positioning of Vendors like- Apollo Global Management Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., will be Dominant during the...

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital English language learning market is set to grow by USD 12.38 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Download Free Sample Report for More Insights

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Apollo Global Management Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., eSplice Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy are some of the major market participants. Although the adoption of English as a global language will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Digital English Language Learning Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Digital English Language Learning Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Non-Academic Learners



Academic Learners

Deployment

On-Premise



Cloud-Based

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the digital English language learning market: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40437

Digital English Language Learning Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the digital English language learning market in the education services industry include Apollo Global Management Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., eSplice Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Digital English Language Learning Market size

Digital English Language Learning Market trends

Digital English Language Learning Market industry analysis

The digital English language learning market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increased number of language learning start-ups will offer immense growth opportunities. However, innovations in the wearable devices market will hamper market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the digital English language learning market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Business English Language Training Market - Global business English language training market is segmented by end-user (institutional learners and individual learners), learning methods (blended learning and online learning), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Online Language Learning Market - Global online language learning market is segmented by language (English, Mandarin, Spanish, and others), product (courses, solutions, and apps), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Digital English Language Learning Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital English language learning market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital English language learning market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital English language learning market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital English language learning market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Non-academic learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Academic learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand-led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Apollo Global Management Inc.

Cambridge University Press

Press Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

EF Education First Ltd.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

eSplice Ltd.

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

Pearson Plc

Rosetta Stone Ltd.

Sanako Oy

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/digital-english-language-learning-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/digital-english-language-learning-market

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-english-language-learning-market-the-positioning-of-vendors-like--apollo-global-management-inc-cambridge-university-press-cengage-learning-holdings-ii-inc-will-be-dominant-during-the-forecast-period-301349531.html

SOURCE Technavio